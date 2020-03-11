Houston Academy swept a pair of varsity tennis matches from Enterprise earlier this week.

The Raider boys beat the Wildcats 7-2 and, on the strength of a sweep of doubles matches, the HA girls edged Enterprise 5-4.

In the boys match, Enterprise won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Ayden Peterson defeated Andrew Ayodeji 6-4-, 6-1 at No. 1. Bradley Pouncey defeated Hayes Edwards, although the score was not submitted.

In the other boys matches, HA’s Mitchell Piedra defeated Alex Nelson 6-3, 7-5-; David Edwards beat Evan Stewart 6-1, 7-6; Brody Williams defeated Connor Morriss 6-0, 6-0; and Wills McRae defeated Cameron Emerson 6-0, 7-6.

In the boys doubles matches HA’s Ayodeji/Hayes Edwards beat Peterson/Nelson 7-5, 7-5; Piedra/David Edwards defeated Pouncey/Stewart 6-3, 6-2; and Williams/McRae defeated Micah Smith/Judah Talley 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles dominance made the difference in the girls match. Enterprise won four of the six singles matches, but was swept in doubles play.

Enterprise’s Tori Ammons defeated Carryne Chancey 6-4, 6-1; Katie Nelson defeated Karoline Merrell 6-0, 6-0;

Grace Heim defeated Nadia Soifer 6-2, 6-3; and Anna Warren defeated Anaya Reddy 6-1, 6-1.

Houston Academy’s Kenza Bilbeisi defeated Hais Koszka 6-4, 6-4; and Lauren Baker defeated Riley Stewart 6-4, 1-6, (10-7).

In doubles, Chancey/Baker defeated Ammons/Stewart 5-7, 7-5, 10-3; Merrell/Soifer defeated Heim/Nelson 6-3, 7-6 (9-7); and Bilbeisi/Reddy defeated Warren/Koszka 1-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Enterprise is scheduled to play Wetumpka High School on Thursday.

