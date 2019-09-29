ELBA – G.W. Long returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter in pulling off a 46-35 win over Elba on Friday night in high school football action.
Jackson Chancey returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown and Braxton Whitehead returned one 39 yards for a score.
Trevor Morris scored the final touchdown on a14-yard run as G.W. Long remained unbeaten at 5-0.
Dillon Caraway had 144 yards rushing on 16 carries and Morris had 90 yards on 12 tries.
Morris scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. Whitehead scored on a 62-yard catch in the second quarter, Caraway scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter and Morris scored on a 37-yard run in the third quarter.
Conner Casey led the defense with nine tackles.
Elba dropped to 4-2. The Tigers visit Brantley (4-1) in a key Class 1A, Region 2 battle. Both teams are 3-0 in region play.
