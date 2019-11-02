KINSTON -- Micah Lewis rushed for 116 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns during Cottonwood's 35-13 victory over Kinston.
Raymon Bryant rushed for 139 yards on 15 tries and also scored a touchdown.
Austin McCardle was 3-of-5 passing for 82 yards, including a touchdown pass to Clayton Gilmore, who caught two passes for 80 yards.
Lewis had nine tackles and Landon Richardson had seven.
Colby Copeland earned 164 yards rushing on 18 carries with touchdowns runs of 32 and 47 for Kinston, which finished the season 3-7.
Addison Hudson added 76 yards on 17 carries for the Bulldogs.
Both teams finished the season with 3-7 records.
