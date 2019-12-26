Kinston’s varsity boys basketball team doesn’t have a senior on its roster. It does have five freshmen to go with two juniors and two sophomores.
“The fans are not surprised by now to see mostly freshmen, maybe a sophomore and a junior out there on the floor at any one time,” coach Karl Bledsoe said. “Of course, we’re going through some growing pains. But we’re probably just a few free throws and a few baskets away from being .500 right now.”
The Bulldogs are not there, but Bledsoe has certainly seen progress.
“We’re actually getting much better,” the coach said. “Offensively, we’ll get in a rush and not understand time and score situations. Turnovers, of course, have hurt. And then the (missed) free throws.
“Defensively, we’ve played real good defense at times. But there are times where we’re still learning the system. It’s not that they’re not working hard or not playing good defense, but sometimes, when you rotate, you leave people open. They’re having trouble kind of trusting the system and trusting that it’s all going to work out.”
Bledsoe, who coached Elba to the 2014 state title and the 2015 championship game, is in his first season at Kinston. He cited what he called the “buy-in factor.” As an example, he talked about trapping the ball on defense.
“When you’ve got two defenders on the ball, somebody’s going to be open somewhere. So sometimes they’re a little hesitant,” the coach said. “‘Coach, if I leave him my man’s going to be open.’ Trust me. Just trust the defensive rotations.”
To be sure, the young Bulldogs are doing that better.
“We are on an upswing,” Bledsoe said. “We won pretty convincingly in the Andalusia Invitational, beating Red Level. Coming off that, we played New Brockton and played really good defense for about 2½ quarters.
“The other times, that got us in a hole. Then we battled back from a 15-point deficit and took the lead and could have won the game and ended up losing by two.”
Cale Sumblin, a 6-foot-3 freshman, is one of the team’s most consistent scorers.
“He can be a force on the boards, he can score,” Bledsoe said. “He’s been a little inconsistent.”
Junior guard Ayden Wallace and sophomore Logan Matthews both had big games offensively and both have been up and down, like Sumblin.
“A lot of that has to do with first year, just youth, inexperience, learning the system,” the coach said. “But a lot of it also has to do with matchups. These guys that are scoring in bunches, the next game we may not match up as well.”
The veteran coach said he is genuinely enjoying this team and watching the Bulldogs get better.
“They are a fun group. Sometimes with the youth comes a little focus factor, as well,” he said. “I’m trying to bring them along a little slower. There are time we’ll be a little light in practice, but then when we do that and try to refocus, it’s hard to draw them back in.
“But you have to do that. That’s part of those growing pains. If you’re so serious all the time when you’re going through a streak where you’re not winning many games you just get bogged down. We have to balance between fun and focus.”
Area play is coming when the team returns to action Jan. 7 at Elba for a Class 1A, Area 3 showdown.
“I’ve seen everybody (in the area) play except Brantley,” Bledsoe said. “Elba is going to be very athletic, very physical. Florala is getting better from last year. Brantley, just looking at the scores, may actually be the team to beat. Brantley has been taking care of some pretty good teams with what seems like ease. “
For the Bulldogs to get into the mix, Bledsoe said his team needs “to put four quarters together.”
“We seem to get off to a slow start, and then several games we’ve battled back from double digits and tied or taken the lead,” the coach said. “The third quarter has been sluggish. We may finish strong but it’s been too little, too late.
“We’re trying to put together four quarters on both ends — and then just make our free throws.”
