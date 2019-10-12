KINSTON -- Colby Copeland rushed for 143 yards on 13 carries with an 81-yard TD run and Addison Hudson had 123 yards and a 10-yard run as Kinston handled Pleasant Home, 31-7, Friday night.
Blayne Moore had a 1-yard TD run and threw for 111 yards on 2-of-3 passing with a 53-yard TD pass to Cale Sumblin.
Copeland had an interception on defense.
Kinston improved to 3-4 overall and to 3-2 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. Pleasant Home fell to 2-5 and 2-3.
The Bulldogs visit Georgiana this week.
