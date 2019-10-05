Kinston Bulldogs

MCKENZIE --Colby Copeland and Blayne Moore combined for 307 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead Kinston to a 55-34 victory over McKenzie in a Class 1A, Region 2 win.

Kinston improved to 2-4 overall, 2-2 in region play. McKenzie dropped to 1-5 and 1-3.

Copeland rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries with five TDs on runs of 1, 6, 73, 4 and 2 yards. Moore had 138 yards rushing on 17 carries had a 1-yard TD run. Moore was also 3-of-7 passing for 36 yards in the game with Chandler Wood catching two of the passes for 18 yards.

Addison Hudson rushed for 81 yards off 15 carries, including a 25-yard TD run.

Cale Sumblin had an interception on defense.

Kinston returns home Friday to face Pleasant Home.

