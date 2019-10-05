MCKENZIE --Colby Copeland and Blayne Moore combined for 307 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead Kinston to a 55-34 victory over McKenzie in a Class 1A, Region 2 win.
Kinston improved to 2-4 overall, 2-2 in region play. McKenzie dropped to 1-5 and 1-3.
Copeland rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries with five TDs on runs of 1, 6, 73, 4 and 2 yards. Moore had 138 yards rushing on 17 carries had a 1-yard TD run. Moore was also 3-of-7 passing for 36 yards in the game with Chandler Wood catching two of the passes for 18 yards.
Addison Hudson rushed for 81 yards off 15 carries, including a 25-yard TD run.
Cale Sumblin had an interception on defense.
Kinston returns home Friday to face Pleasant Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.