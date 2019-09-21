Kinston Bulldogs

KINSTON -- Kinston won the battle of winless teams, earning a convincing 54-12 Class 1A Region 2 win over Red Level.

Addison Hudson earned 169 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He scored off runs of 15, 2, 9 and 11 yards. Colby Copeland earned 162 rushing yards on 13 carries and had TD runs of 29 and 60 yards. Copeland also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Blayne Moore.

Dray Weeks added 66 yards rushing on eight carries and a 1-yard TD run for the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2).

The win ended a six-game slide dating back to last season for the Bulldogs.

Kinston returns home to play Class 2A Zion Chapel in a Coffee County battle Friday.

