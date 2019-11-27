Lady Boll Weevils handle Andrew College

Enterprise State threw a Carty Party in the first half. In the second, Ivy Turner turned heads. The result was a convincing 77-62 victory over Andrew College at Ray Lolley Gymnasium on Monday night.
Savannah Carty, one of just two sophomores on the roster, scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half. She helped the Lady Boll Weevils (3-3) erase a three-point deficit and pull away to a 10-point halftime lead in the final four minutes of the first half.
Before that, Carty hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 27-24 lead. Andrew (1-7) then surged out front. Jacelyn Mitchell scored on a fast break and Talian Wesley knocked down two free throws with 4:51 left in the half for the Tigers.
But ESCC owned the last four minutes, going on a 14-1 run. Carty drained a deep 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining for a 40-33 lead, then Turner was fouled on a 3 and made all three free throws with 0.6 on the clock for a 43-33 halftime advantage.
“It was big to build that lead because those last few minutes before halftime can determine how the game’s going to go,” Enterprise State head coach Jeremaine Williams said. “I always tell the kids the first four minutes of a game, the last four minutes before halftime, the first four minutes after halftime and the last four minutes of the game are the most important times of the game.
“The girls did a great job at the end (of the half). We came out of a timeout and I said, ‘Here go the four minutes we talk about.’ They picked it up on defense and we were taking smart shots. Every day we work on that and it showed tonight. The girls saw the difference.”
The Lady Weevils blew it open with a dominant third quarter, outscoring Andrew 24-6. Turner was tremendous in the second half. She scored 21 of her game-high 25 points in the final 20 minutes.
Carty and Turner hit consecutive 3-pointers early in the half. Carty hit again in a pull-up 3 at the top of the key on a fast break. Turner followed with a 3-ball from the left wing and another from the right baseball that put Enterprise State ahead 64-38 with just under two minutes left in the third.
Williams called the sophomore Carty “a sharpshooter.”
“She does a great job shooting it and she works on that shot every day,” the coach said. “She’s one that anytime I put the ball in her hands I know that she can score.”
Turner, the freshman from Dothan High, had her third consecutive 20-point game, Williams said.
“Ivy’s been great for us,” he said. “The first of the year she had a lot of turnovers, but now she’s starting to see the floor a lot better and see her options and it’s opening up her shot.”
The Weevils led by 28 going into the fourth quarter and Williams cleared his bench. He then uncleared it five minutes later after the visiting Tigers scored the first 12 points of the fourth and pulled within 67-51.
“I wanted to give the kids that normally don’t get to play a lot an opportunity,” the coach said. “They went in and they were kind of lost so I had to pull them out quick. I told them I want y’all to understand something: In college you can be up 20 or 30 and you can lose it in a hurry.
“They saw that tonight. They were like, ‘Coach, we understand now.’ It’s a learning experience. I wanted them to get a chance to play some. Somebody can get hurt and you’ve got to be ready to go. I try to play everybody every game just in case that happens.”
Mitchell led Andrew with 18 points, but just four after halftime. Wesley scored 17 points for the Tigers.
The ESCC women have a Thanksgiving break and will return to action Dec. 3 at Pensacola Christian at 5 p.m. The next home game is Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. against Albany Tech.
