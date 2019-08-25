The Enterprise Lady Wildcats kicked off volleyball season last Thursday night with a home game against rival Providence Christian.
Enterprise fought hard but came up short in the game 19-25, 29-27, 15-25, 25-22, 14-16.
For Enterprise, Tatiana Bonilla had 21 digs and two aces. Morgan Harrelson had 15 kills, 12 digs, 12 assists and two aces. Ali Wiggins finished with 17 kills, 16 assists, 9 digs and three blocks. Rhiannon Keck had six digs and two aces.
Rounding out the stats for the Lady Cats were Addy Thompson with five digs and Jaden Williams with four blocks.
Next up for Enterprise is an Aug. 27 home contest with Charles Henderson.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise’s junior varsity won 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.
Kills: Taniyah Pruitt had seven, while Tay McDaniel and Anna Catherine Goolsby each had two.
Digs: Mikyla Kay led the way with four, and Olivia Holland and Lily Rhoades had three apiece.
Assists: Holland and Makenna Kennedy both finished with seven.
Blocks: Julia Dobras had eight, and Chrystena Culliver had three.
Aces: Kennedy and Holland had two apiece.
