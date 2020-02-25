Eleven strokes separated the winning Enterprise High School Lady Wildcats from the second-place team, Trinity, in the Talons Up Golf Tournament at Dothan’s Highland Oaks Monday.
Hosted by Providence Christian School, the Lady Cats fired a 249-team total for the win against one of, if not, the strongest fields they’ll see all season.
Following Trinity (258); Mountain Brook (260) was third; McGill-Toolen and Hoover tied for fourth with 267s; Spain Park (273) was sixth; Auburn (275) finished seventh; and Vestavia Hills (278) was eighth.
Six other teams also competed.
“It was a windy, cool day and I’m really proud of how our girls played,” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “There were some very talented golfers in this event, and it was fun to watch.”
Enterprise was led by Emilia Smith and Ashley Sinclair-Curtis who shot 74’s, a number matched by Auburn’s Morgan Jones.
Enterprise’s Katie Smith used 101 strokes on the grueling Robert Trent Jones Trail course and Isabella Holtz had a 109, a non-counting score.
Hailey Rotenberry shot 136 playing as an individual for EHS.
“We have some talented younger players coming along who are excited to be part of the program,” Bynum said. “I’m excited, too, and proud of the way we’re competing in practice and how we competed today.”
The Lady Cats travel to Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City Thursday for a tournament hosted by Smiths Station.
