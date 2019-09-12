The Enterprise Lady Wildcats picked up another win on Tuesday night over Opp 26-24, 25-13, 25-22.
Ali Wiggins had 18 assists, two aces and nine digs for Enterprise. Addy Thompson had five digs, four aces and six kills.
Tatiana Bonilla had seven digs. Lily Rhoades had four digs. Morgan Harrelson had three digs and eight kills. Rhiannon Keck had three digs. Hannah Chang and Mya Carter each had two blocks. Carter added six kills.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise defeated Opp 22-25, 25-18, 15-9.
Olivia Holland had six aces and four assists. Mikyla Kay had three kills and one dig. Taniya Pruitt had three kills. Julia Dobras had thee kills and two blocks. Chrystena Culliver had five blocks. Emma Fulton and Kayden Taylor had one dig each.
In other volleyball action, the freshman team defeated Dauphin 20-25, 25-13, 15-8 and beat Coppinville 25-19, 25-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.