Ashley-Sinclair Curtis shot 76-74 to lead the Enterprise High School Lady Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the March Madness golf tournament hosted by Hoover High School and played at Hoover Country Club.
Curtis’s 150 total earned her the two-day, 14-team event’s medalist honor.
Enterprise’s Emilia Smith shot 78-75; her 153 total was the fifth lowest score in the prestigious tournament.
Isabella Holtz shot 110-114 for the Wildcats and Katie Smith had 104 and WD. The 110 and 104 counted in the EHS team total.
Huntsville High won the championship with a 495 total. Spain Park (510) and Trinity Presbyterian (512) finished ahead of Enterprise’s 517 total.
UMS Wright (520), Hoover (526), Mountain Brook (530) and McGill Toolen (539) finished behind the Wildcats.
“This was a good performance from the Lady ’Cats, especially Ashley-Sinclair!” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “She is a competitor until the last putt is holed!
“Emilia Smith played well, though not up to her usual standards. Katie Smith aggravated her left wrist which caused her to withdraw on Monday and not be able to play as well as she usually does in Tuesday’s final round.
“Isabella Holtz is a work in progress as this is her first year in competition.”
The Lady Cats will tee it up again Wednesday and Thursday at the Spain Park High School Invitational to be played at Greystone’s Legacy Course in Hoover.
