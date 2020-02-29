The Enterprise High School Wildcats girl’s golf team was at “it” again Thursday.
“It” is winning a golf tournament which is what the Wildcats did Thursday.
After winning the Talons Up Tournament earlier in the week in Dothan, Enterprise won the Smiths Station Lady Panther Invitational with a team score of 241 Thursday.
The Lady Cats defeated seven teams; Auburn’s second team finished second Thursday with 335 and Bibb County was third at 347.
EHS senior Emilia Smith, a UAB signee, led the Lady Cats and was the tournament’s medalist with an even par 72. Ashley-Sinclair Curtis fired a 77 and Katie Smith had a 92.
Isabella Holtz had a 117 total in a non-counting score, and playing as an individual, Haley Rotenberry took a 127.
“This was another good performance from the ladies today,” said veteran Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “’Em’ was her usual, steady self; Ashley-Sinclair was a little off and still posted a 77.
“Katie Smith had her second-best tournament score which is very encouraging for the team.”
The Lady Cats hit the links again Wednesday at the RTJ Capitol Hill course in Prattville.
