Hopes of upsetting the South Division-leading Chattahoochee Valley Community College Lady Pirates were quickly dashed in Ray Lolley Gym Saturday afternoon as the visitors exploded out of the gate and never trailed en route to a 109-71 win over the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women.
CVCC (3-0, 9-7) combined its hot-shooting offense with full-court defensive pressure to lead, 34-12 after the first period, 61-27, at halftime and, 76-54, at the end of the third frame.
While the Pirates scored every possession the first five minutes of the game, turnovers and poor rebounding at both ends of the court by the Weevils allowed the game to get out of hand.
Enterprise (0-3, 6-7) was led in scoring by Ivy Turner’s 23 points and 11 points apiece from Laken Cooks and Savannah Carty.
“We came out playing timidly,” said ESCC coached Jeremaine Williams. “We got more aggressive after halftime but by then it was too late to get back in the game. Chatt. Valley is a championship type team and they’re hard to beat, especially if you aren’t aggressive.
“But it’s early in the season and if we work hard and play as a team from beginning to end, we’ll get better.”
Through Saturday, CVCC is the only South Division team with an overall winning record.
Enterprise travels to Monroeville to play division-rival Coastal Alabama-North (0-3, 0-15) Tuesday.
