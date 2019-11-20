The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women got their first win of the 2019-20 basketball season Tuesday in Ray Lolley Gym; ESCC handed Southern Union its first loss of the year with the 67-64 overtime win to move to 1-3 on the season.
Leading scoring for Enterprise were Ivy Turner with 22 points, Jesslyn Culverhouse, 14 points and Gwin Mitchell, 11 points.
“I’m really proud of the girls for getting the win,” said veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We are almost a whole new, very young team with potential.”
Laken Cooks and Savannah Carty are the only sophomores on the 12-person roster.
“We’re still learning our system of play and have a lot of growing to do,” Williams said. “We played within the system and shared the ball like we should in this game.
“We shared the ball and scored well and I’m really proud of the way we played defense. We have a lot of learning to do but I’m confident we can have a successful season.”
Enterprise travels to Montgomery to play Faulkner University Friday, and will host Andrew College Saturday at 2 p.m.
