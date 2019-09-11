The Enterprise Lady Wildcats won over Houston Academy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 in varsity action on Monday.
Ali Wiggins had 25 assists, eight digs, four kills and two blocks for the Wildcats. Tatiana Bonilla had 14 digs and two aces and Morgan Harrelson had seven digs, three aces and 13 kills.
Addy Thompson had six kills, Mya Carter had four kills and four blocks, Hannah Chang had two blocks and Rhiannon Keck had two blocks.
JV
The Lady Wildcats fell in the JV match 25-18, 22-25, 15-6.
Makenna Kennedy had seven assists and Olivia Holland had three. Hayden Whittington had four digs and two aces. Kayden Taylor had two digs and two aces. Mikyla Kay had two digs.
Emma Fulton, Taniyah Pruitt and Julia Dobras each had two kills.
