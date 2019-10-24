Enterprise captured the Class 7A, Area 3 championship Tuesday night by defeating R.E. Lee and Prattville.
The Lady Wildcats (30-13) hosted the area tournament and thumped the Generals 25-9, 25-11, 25-3 in game one and defeated Prattville (36-17) 25-6, 25-14, 25-20 to claim the championship.
Enterprise head coach Janie Wiggins said she wasn’t surprised with the results.
“The girls looked really good this week, very focused at practice and they usually give me in practice what they give me in a game,” she said. “I had already witnessed the effort and intensity they were playing with, because they brought it every day in practice. We focused on things we felt like needed to be addressed, just putting in extra reps and work and that really paid off.”
In the championship match, Enterprise had a combined 21 blocks. Mya Carter had nine of them, while Ali Wiggins and Hannah Chang had three. Morgan Harrelson, Rhiannon Keck and Addy Thompson had two blocks a piece.
“We had so many blocks,” Wiggins said. “It was great to see. The girls played so well. I actually took some highlights after the game to show them and to lift them up and let them see what everyone else could see. It was so fun and so rewarding to see what they had spent so much time working on — for that light bulb to come on and them to see, ‘Oh, this is how and why we do that.’”
Against Prattville, Harrelson also had 12 kills, 16 assists and 10 digs. Wiggins had three aces, 11 kills, 14 assists and seven digs. Keck got six kills and eight digs. Carter, Chang and Thompson each had five kills.
Tatiana Bonilla added four aces and 14 digs.
“The girls that played against Robert E. Lee — they also played really well,” said Wiggins. “It was a total team effort in winning (the area crown). Those girls were doing what they were supposed to do and just coming in there and playing their hearts out.”
Sammie Neuwien led the way in that game with four aces, 13 assists and two digs. Zationna Horne had three aces and five kills. Yasmeen Stallworth had five aces.
Rounding out the stats for the Lady Wildcats were Jaden Williams with six kills, Kamira Cooper with four kills and Lily Rhoades with two digs.
Both Enterprise and Prattville will advance to the Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery on Friday. The Lady Wildcats will play Mary G. Montgomery High School at 11:30 a.m. Should Enterprise win the game, they would qualify to advance to state next week in Birmingham.
Auburn — the Class 7A, Area 4 champion — will play Fairhope at the Super Regional Tournament on Friday. The winner of that game will play the winner of Enterprise/Mary G. Montgomery at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
