You can talk about improvement, but Enterprise High varsity girls coach George Scott says he has seen it from his Wildcats in the past month.
It was on display Tuesday night in a 64-53 loss to Eufaula.
“The first time we played Eufaula they beat us by more than 30,” Scott said Wednesday. “Last night we were in the game. We played much better. Now, we made mistakes and turned it over, but we played a much better basketball game than the first time we played them. You could see how we’ve grown as a team.”
The Wildcats (8-19) have gone 5-5 after a 3-14 start. Enterprise wraps up its regular season play at home Thursday night for Senior Night against Barbour County.
The Wildcats will honor three seniors before the game — Jacqueline Neal, Kaitlyn Price and leading scorer Alehzia “Lay Lay” McClain.
“Jackie and Kaitlyn are both reserves, but they’re both quality people,” Scott said. “They work hard. I think they’ve been an asset to our program even though they haven’t played a lot in the games. They’ve certainly helped us in practice helping us get ready for opponents. Jackie just came back. She had to sit out a semester because she moved and came back.”
McClain has had a tremendous senior season.
“She’s just one of the most surprising players I’ve ever coached,” the coach said. “Not because she changed the way she worked — she’s always worked hard — but I’ve never really had a player that blossomed offensively from one year to the next the way she has.”
McClain was at it again Tuesday night. She had what Scott called “a rough first quarter,” but got hot from there. She hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in the loss.
After the girls game at 5:30 p.m., the Enterprise boys will take on Barbour County around 7.
On Friday, the varsity and JV boys will play Greenville in the Cats’ home finale. The girls will not play Greenville.
For Eufaula, Kaitlin Peterson scored 19, grabbed seven rebounds, had four assists and four steals in the Tigers’ win Tuesday over the girls, who will not play Greenville on Friday.
Denahria Hicks scored 16 and Zahria Hoskey had 11 points and five rebounds.
Other Tuesday games
GirlsAriton 48, Zion Chapel 18: Lexie Willoughby had 16 points, Zakyria Johnson 15 points and 14 rebounds and Alexis Johnson had six points and eight steals for Ariton.
Janna Miles had eight points to lead Zion Chapel.
Elba 54,
Brantley 24
Nina Williams had 22 points and Freeda Hooks 13 to lead Elba, which clinched the Class 1A, Area 3 regular-season title.
BoysEufaula 75,
Enterprise 63
Rodarious Thomas had 21 points, Eiszeric Thomas 14 and Josh and Caleb Paige both had eight points.
Dallas Howell led Enterprise with 21 points. Josh McCray followed with 11 and Quentin Hayes had 10.
Ariton 58,
Zion Chapel 46
Hayes Floyd and Landon Tyler both had 12 points, 11 rebounds and Floyd added five assists to lead Ariton (12-13), which also got nine points and five assists from Maddux Herring.
Billy Heap led Zion Chapel with 12 points.
Brantley 73,
Elba 58
Billy Burnett had 24 points, Kenuwyn Dixon 14, Taye Person 13 and Adam Carslie 10 to lead Brantley (16-4) over Elba.
Late MondayGirlsKinston 57,
Florala 48
Faith Peters led Kinston with 24, while Courtney Lunsford and Kelsi Cardwell each added 14.
Luverne 41,
Elba 40
Nina Williams had 13 points and Freeda Hooks had 11 for Elba in the loss.
Goshen 31,
New Brockton 25
Ella Baker had nine points and Carlisha Jackson seven to lead Goshen to the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Paula McKenna had a game-high 20 points for New Brockton.
BoysFlorala 73,
Kinston 48
Reece Hall led Kinston in the loss with 16 points. Cale Sumblin had 12 and Ayden Wallace nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.