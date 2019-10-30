Enterprise finished second in the Class 7A Super South Regional Tournament in Montgomery Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (32-14) defeated Auburn in the semifinals 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 before losing to No. 2 ranked McGill-Toolen 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 in the finals.
Now, the girls will face Hoover in the state tourney at the Birmingham Crossplex this morning at 9:30 a.m. Should Enterprise win, they would advance to play the winner of No.1 ranked Mountain Brook and No.1 ranked Auburn at 3:30 p.m.
In the loss to McGill-Toolen, Enterprise Ali Wiggins had nine kills, four assists and four digs. Wiggins, a senior, also eclipsed 1,000 career kills in the game.
Wiggins is also just four away from 2,000 career assists — a school record.
“She jumped right in and ended up playing all the way around her (freshman) year,” said head coach Janie Wiggins. “I was pleasantly surprised with how she was able to play and her maturity and competitive nature has just increased every year and her leadership, as well.”
Morgan Harrelson had eight kills, eight assists, four digs and an ace. Tatiana Bonilla had five assists, nine digs and an ace, while Addy Thompson had four digs. Rhiannon Keck had five digs.
In the win over Auburn, the Lady Wildcats were led by Harrelson with three aces, six kills, 11 assists and seven digs and Wiggins who had seven kills, eight assists and seven digs. Bonilla had four aces and four digs. Keck had two aces and three digs.
Rounding out the stats for Enterprise were Thompson with six kills and six digs and Mya Carter, who had seven kills and two blocks.
