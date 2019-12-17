The Enterprise varsity girls basketball team tips off a busy week on Tuesday when Holmes County (Fla.) visits from Bonifay.
The varsity game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the junior varsity girls play at 6.
The Wildcats (3-8) then play at Dothan High (the former Northview High gym) in the Southeast Health Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday against Dothan, Central-Phenix City and Headland, respectively.
“We’ve had a little rough go of it so far this season,” Enterprise coach George Scott said. “I think we’re playing hard and I think we’re getting better, but we’re also playing really good competition.”
Enterprise has already played state powers Charles Henderson (twice), G.W. Carver, Eufaula and Carroll and played at Fort Walton Beach High.
“Some of those teams will probably be vying for state championships this season,” Scott said.
The coach said the key improvement area for his team will be reducing the turnovers that have hurt the Cats.
“We need to become stronger ball handlers. We’re still searching for a true point guard to handle the ball,” he said. “You can’t get shots if you can’t get into your offense.
“That’s been our problem. It’s not that we can’t shoot, it’s we’re not getting enough shots. You’ve got to have good ball handling to get through a pressure defense, but also to run your offense the way it needs to be run.”
Playing four games in four days takes a toll on practice time, of course. Scott said the team will continue to focus on goals they set daily.
“We discuss goals before every game — team goals and individual goals,” the coach said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re achieving those goals. We’re going to focus on those things, those goals that we have this week — like taking care of the ball, making shots, just playing as clean as we can.
“We are working hard and eventually that hard work will pay off. I’m not discouraged about the team or the season.”
Scott said Enterprise will play at 7:30 p.m. against Dothan on Wednesday, against Central-Phenix City at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and against Headland at 4 p.m. on Friday.
