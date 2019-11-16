LANETT
Lanett cruised past Elba 44-6 on Friday night in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs at Morgan-Washington Stadium.
Unbeaten Lanett (11-0) will face Isabella in the quarterfinals next week in Lanett.
Elba finished its season at 8-4.
On a night where traction was hard to come by due to sloppy conditions, the visiting Tigers struggled to move the ball throughout the game — especially against Lanett’s stout defense. The Panthers’ defense managed to hold the Tigers scoreless. Elba’s lone score came on the heels of a Collin Harrison 100-yard interception return late in the second quarter.
The Lanett defense forced seven turnovers, which led to 35 Panther points off turnovers. That defense added two turnovers on downs to add to that effort.
In fact, Elba fumbled on five consecutive possessions, which Lanett turned into four touchdowns.
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Elba 0 6 0 0 — 6
Lanett 7 22 12 3 — 44
Scoring
First quarter
LANETT — Kristian Story 1 run (Rutilo Olea kick), 1:29
Second quarter
LANETT — K. Story 62 run, (R. Olea kick), 11:40
LANETT — Travaunta Abner 9 pass from K. Story (conversion successful), 8:10
LANETT — BJ Smith fumble recovery, (R. Olea kick), 7:53
ELBA — Harrison 100 interception return, 2:34
Third quarter
LANETT — K. Story 2 run (R. Olea kick), 9:11
LANETT — K. Story 22 run (kick failed), 7:28
Fourth quarter
LANETT — R. Olea 26 field goal, 8:29
