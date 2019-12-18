Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Utah State vs. Kent State
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
San Diego State vs. Central Michigan
Georgia Southern vs. Liberty
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
FIU vs. Arkansas State
Washington vs. Boise State
Appalachian State vs. UAB
Buffalo at New England
L.A. Rams at San Francisco
New Orleans at Tennessee
Jacksonville at Atlanta
Dallas at Philadelphia
Kansas City at Chicago
Kyle Mooty
Editor
Enterprise Ledger
(3-2, 183-47)
Buffalo
Utah State
NC A&T
San Diego State
Georgia Southern
SMU
Florida International
Washington
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Dallas
Kansas City
Josh Richards
Reporter
Enterprise Ledger
(3-2, 162-68)
Buffalo
Utah State
NC A&T
Central Michigan
Georgia Southern
Florida Atlantic
Florida International
Washington
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Philadelphia
Kansas City
Roger Baine
Circulation Manager
Enterprise Ledger
(3-2, 9-71)
Buffalo
Utah State
Alcorn State
San Diego State
Georgia Southern
Florida Atlantic
Arkansas State
Boise State
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Dallas
Kansas City
Suzanne Woods
CEO
Medical Center Enterprise
(3-2, 151-79)
Buffalo
Utah State
Alcorn State
San Diego State
Georgia Southern
SMU
Arkansas State
Washington
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Philadelphia
Kansas City
Jimmy Jones
Commissioner
Coffee County
(2-3, 160-70)
Buffalo
Utah State
Alcorn State
San Diego State
Georgia Southern
SMU
Florida International
Boise State
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Jacksonville
Philadelphia
Kansas City
Blake Moore
Assistant Director
Enterprise Parks & Rec
(1-4, 160-70)
Buffalo
Kent State
Alcorn State
San Diego State
Georgia Southern
SMU
Arkansas State
Washington
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Dallas
Kansas City
Marty Lentz
Engineer
Coffee County Engineer
(2-3, 171-59)
Buffalo
Utah State
NC A&T
San Diego State
Georgia Southern
SMU
Florida International
Boise State
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Dallas
Kansas City
Colby Capps
Math teacher
Elba High School
(1-4, 168-62)
Buffalo
Utah State
Alcorn State
Central Michigan
Liberty
Florida Atlantic
Florida International
Boise State
Appalachian State
New England
San Francisco
New Orleans
Atlanta
Dallas
Kansas City
