Boston College vs. Cincinnati
Tennessee vs. Indiana
Ohio vs. Nevada
Tulane vs. Southern Miss
Louisiana vs. Miami (OH)
Buffalo at Houston
Tennessee at New England
Minnesota at New Orleans
Seattle at Philadelphia
Kyle Mooty
Editor
Enterprise Ledger
(11-5, 204-57)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Ohio
Tulane
Louisiana
Houston
New England
New Orleans
Philadelphia
Josh Richards
P.R. Coordinator
PowerSouth
(7-9, 180-81)
Boston College
Tennessee
Ohio
Southern Miss
Miami
Buffalo
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
Roger Baine
Circulation Manager
Enterprise Ledger
(7-9, 176-85)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Ohio
Tulane
Louisiana
Houston
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
Suzanne Woods
CEO
Medical Center Enterprise
(11-5, 173-88)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Nevada
Southern Miss
Louisiana
Houston
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
Jimmy Jones
Commissioner
Coffee County
(12-4, 180-81)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Ohio
Southern Miss
Louisiana
Houston
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
Blake Moore
Assistant Director
Enterprise Parks & Rec
(12-4, 183-78)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Nevada
Southern Miss
Louisiana
Houston
New England
New Orleans
Seattle
Marty Lentz
Engineer
Coffee County Engineer
(12-4, 192-69)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Ohio
Southern Miss
Louisiana
Houston
New England
New Orleans
Philadelphia
Colby Capps
Math teacher
Elba High School
(10-6, 187-74)
Cincinnati
Tennessee
Ohio
Southern Miss
Louisiana
Houston
Tennessee
New Orleans
Seattle
