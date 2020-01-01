Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Tennessee vs. Indiana

Ohio vs. Nevada

Tulane vs. Southern Miss

Louisiana vs. Miami (OH)

Buffalo at Houston

Tennessee at New England

Minnesota at New Orleans

Seattle at Philadelphia

Kyle Mooty

Editor

Enterprise Ledger

(11-5, 204-57)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Ohio

Tulane

Louisiana

Houston

New England

New Orleans

Philadelphia

Josh Richards

P.R. Coordinator

PowerSouth

(7-9, 180-81)

Boston College

Tennessee

Ohio

Southern Miss

Miami

Buffalo

New England

New Orleans

Seattle

Roger Baine

Circulation Manager

Enterprise Ledger

(7-9, 176-85)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Ohio

Tulane

Louisiana

Houston

New England

New Orleans

Seattle

Suzanne Woods

CEO

Medical Center Enterprise

(11-5, 173-88)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Nevada

Southern Miss

Louisiana

Houston

New England

New Orleans

Seattle

Jimmy Jones

Commissioner

Coffee County

(12-4, 180-81)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Ohio

Southern Miss

Louisiana

Houston

New England

New Orleans

Seattle

Blake Moore

Assistant Director

Enterprise Parks & Rec

(12-4, 183-78)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Nevada

Southern Miss

Louisiana

Houston

New England

New Orleans

Seattle

Marty Lentz

Engineer

Coffee County Engineer

(12-4, 192-69)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Ohio

Southern Miss

Louisiana

Houston

New England

New Orleans

Philadelphia

Colby Capps

Math teacher

Elba High School

(10-6, 187-74)

Cincinnati

Tennessee

Ohio

Southern Miss

Louisiana

Houston

Tennessee

New Orleans

Seattle

