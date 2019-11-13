Georgia at Auburn
Alabama at Mississippi State
Troy at Texas State
Alabama State at Florida State
Louisiana at South Alabama
LSU at Ole Miss
South Carolina at Texas A&M
Florida at Missouri
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Michigan State at Michigan
Navy at Notre Dame
Texas at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Baylor
Minnesota at Iowa
New England at Philadelphia
Kyle Mooty
Editor
Enterprise Ledger
(9-6, 126-39)
Georgia
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan
Notre Dame
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Minnesota
New England
Josh Richards
Reporter
Enterprise Ledger
(8-7, 113-52)
Georgia
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan
Notre Dame
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Minnesota
New England
Roger Baine
Circulation Manager
Ledger
(6-9, 112-53)
Auburn
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan
Notre Dame
Texas
Oklahoma
Minnesota
New England
Suzanne Woods
CEO
Medical Center Enterprise
(7-8, 108-57)
Auburn
Alabama
Texas State
Florida State
South Alabama
LSU
Texas A&M
Missouri
Vanderbilt
Michigan
Notre Dame
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Iowa
New England
Jimmy Jones
Commissioner
Coffee County
(7-8, 115-50)
Auburn
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan State
Notre Dame
Texas
Oklahoma
Minnesota
New England
Blake Moore
Assistant Director
Enterprise Parks & Rec
(6-9, 115-50)
Georgia
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan
Notre Dame
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Minnesota
New England
Marty Lentz
Engineer
Coffee County Engineer
(8-7, 122-43)
Auburn
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan
Notre Dame
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Minnesota
New England
Colby Capps
Math teacher
Elba High School
(8-7, 118-47)
Georgia
Alabama
Troy
Florida State
Louisiana
LSU
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Michigan
Notre Dame
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Iowa
New England
