Georgia at Auburn

Alabama at Mississippi State

Troy at Texas State

Alabama State at Florida State

Louisiana at South Alabama

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Florida at Missouri

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Michigan State at Michigan

Navy at Notre Dame

Texas at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Baylor

Minnesota at Iowa

New England at Philadelphia

Kyle Mooty

Editor

Enterprise Ledger

(9-6, 126-39)

Georgia

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Minnesota

New England

Josh Richards

Reporter

Enterprise Ledger

(8-7, 113-52)

Georgia

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Minnesota

New England

Roger Baine

Circulation Manager

Ledger

(6-9, 112-53)

Auburn

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Texas

Oklahoma

Minnesota

New England

Suzanne Woods

CEO

Medical Center Enterprise

(7-8, 108-57)

Auburn

Alabama

Texas State

Florida State

South Alabama

LSU

Texas A&M

Missouri

Vanderbilt

Michigan

Notre Dame

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Iowa

New England

Jimmy Jones

Commissioner

Coffee County

(7-8, 115-50)

Auburn

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Texas

Oklahoma

Minnesota

New England

Blake Moore

Assistant Director

Enterprise Parks & Rec

(6-9, 115-50)

Georgia

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Minnesota

New England

Marty Lentz

Engineer

Coffee County Engineer

(8-7, 122-43)

Auburn

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Minnesota

New England

Colby Capps

Math teacher

Elba High School

(8-7, 118-47)

Georgia

Alabama

Troy

Florida State

Louisiana

LSU

Texas A&M

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Iowa State

Oklahoma

Iowa

New England

