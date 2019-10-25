A big part of Enterprise defeating R.E. Lee 29-27 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl was the play of the defense, led that night by defensive back L.Z. Leonard.
For his efforts, Leonard has earned state recognition as he landed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Defensive Spotlight.
Leonard had 11 and a half tackles against the Generals, including two for a loss, and he added two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in the win.
Lee did have 367 total yards in the game, but had only 144 yards as the Wildcats held them in check to help engineer a comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit. The Generals’ quarterback, Tyrone Franklin, Jr, was held to 14-of-33 passing, as well. He carried seven times for 79 yards and a touchdown, but those numbers are skewed by a 50+ yard desperation scramble on fourth-and-long late in the contest.
Leonard also returns kicks for the Wildcats and his elusiveness in the open field has helped spark several Wildcat drives with good field position.
The Wildcats will hope for another stellar week from Leonard as they face Jeff Davis at home at 7 p.m.
Others receiving recognition
New Brockton’s Kyan Horn and Brandon McCoy were recognized for their efforts in a 35-28 loss to Highland Home last Friday. Horn had 150 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Brandon McCoy had five tackles for losses, including two sacks, in the game.
Kinston’s Colby Copeland was also honored after he posted 477 all-purpose yards on offense and had 11 tackles on defense in a 56-42 loss to Georgiana. He had 256 yards rushing on 17 carries with TD runs of 67 and 55 yards, added 174 yards on six kickoff returns with a long of 72 (no TD) and caught three passes for 47 yards.
