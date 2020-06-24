A limited amount of business-only ad space is still available for publication in the Enterprise High School football program.
Sharon Gammill, who is in charge of this year’s publication, said the ad space is limited to quarter-page, color ads only.
Anyone interested in getting those last quarter-page ads in the program can contact Gammill at 334-806-8808.
Gammill and her predecessor, Judi Stinnett, had already announced a “scaled-down” program for this upcoming season only. The program, traditionally a huge book, essentially will be printed weekly.
These final quarter-page business ads are available for $225 and will run the entire season. The Wildcats have six home games in 2020.
