KINSTON — A game in which neither team had led by more than six points hung in the balance when Kinston’s girls played host to Elba on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, but that advantage was erased when Elba’s Celeste Edwards drained a 3-pointer that tied the game 27-all with 6:30 remaining.
That’s when Kinston senior Courtney Lunsford took over.
The four-year starter answered with a clutch 3 on the other end of the floor, starting a 10-2 run that gave Kinston some breathing room in its 41-33 victory over the Tigers.
“I think Courtney found a second wind in the fourth quarter,” Kinston coach John Sansom said when asked what made the difference in the game. “Everybody played well. Both teams were a little flat early. But Courtney decided to take over in the fourth quarter. That’s that senior leadership. She’s been there before. She knows when to take over.”
Lunsford scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the fourth. Eight of those points came in that key sequence. She made three of four foul shots and made a driving, contested layup that put the Bulldogs up 35-29. Teammate Claire McReynolds then hit a clutch 17-foot jumper that made it 37-29 with 2:40 remaining.
Elba still had opportunities. Freeda Hooks hit a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game, 37-32, with 2:16 left. But Kinston did a nice job against the Tigers’ press and ran a lot of clock from that point. The Tigers managed just one point — a free throw by Edwards — in the final two minutes.
Kinston’s victory snapped the Tigers’ five-game winning streak and avenged a two-point loss in Elba on Jan. 7.
“It’s like we’ve talked before, any team in this area can beat the next one. It just depends on what night the team shows up,” Sansom said.
Elba coach Shaun Hammonds said his team was “little out of it tonight.”
“I just think they probably wanted it more than we did,” the coach said. “It was definitely not a home game for us, but that’s part of the game. It was definitely a gut check. I mean, it wasn’t like we got completely destroyed. As bad as we played, we were still right there.”
He agreed that Lunsford was clutch in the fourth quarter. He also noted the Tigers’ offense was out of synch.
“We just couldn’t get to the basket,” Hammonds said.
Kelsi Cardwell added 12 points and Addison Musgrove scored seven for Kinston (7-5, 2-2 in 1A, Area 3).
Nina Williams scored 11 points to lead Elba (13-6, 3-2). Hooks finished with nine points.
Late Thursday
Varsity boys
Kinston 52,
Elba 48
Ayden Wallace scored 15 fourth-quarter points, leading the Bulldogs final quarter rally past Elba in a Class 1A, Area 3 contest.
Elba held a 34-29 lead going into the final period and boosted the margin to nine early in the quarter, but Wallace helped led the Bulldogs back behind his scoring.
Wallace finished with a game-high 25. Cale Sumblin added 12 points and Reece Hall nine for Kinston (2-11, 1-3).
Chrysytile Caldwell and Dylan Caldwell had 13 points each for Elba (2-8, 1-3).
Goshen 58,
New Brockton 41
Four players scored in double figures to lead Goshen (6-9, 3-0 in the Class 2A, Area 4 win. Dee Maddox led the effort with 16, followed by Deshawn Brown with 13, Makel Avery with 12 and DeTrevian Dix with 10.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 14 and Tariq Walker with 11.
McKenzie 52,
Zion Chapel 46
Connor Kelley and Bryce Watson had eight points each to lead Zion Chapel in a non-area loss.
Varsity girls
Goshen 41,
New Brockton 22
Ajayden Baker had 13 points and Ella Baker 10 to lead Goshen to its first win of the season. The Bulldogs improved to 1-8 overall and 1-2 in Class 2A, Area 4 play.
For New Brockton (0-15, 0-3), Destiny Swope had seven points.
Friday
Varsity girls
Samson 58,
Zion Chapel 20
The Tigers (13-6, 5-0) clinched the area championship with the win.
Trinity Jenkins led Samson with 16 points, while Alli Godwin scored 15 and Brantley Edberg 11.
Zion Chapel was led by Janna Miles with 13.
Varsity boys
Zion Chapel 74,
Samson 52
Brady Cobb scored 27 points to help the Rebels defeat Samson.
Zay Adair had 11 points and Billy Heap scored seven in the victory.
Hayden McCoy led Samson with 22 points. Coedy Kelly had 14 and Tyrik Cade added eight points.
