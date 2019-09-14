Zion Chapel Rebels

LUVERNE -- Tanner Simmons completed 8-of-9 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown and Keeshaun Glanton rushed for three scores to lead Class 2A No. 2 Luverne in a 60-0 win over Zion Chapel.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0) led 44-0 at halftime.

Zion Chapel (1-2, 0-2) returns home to Jack Friday where it will face Calhoun (0-3, 0-2).

