Stepping on the mat for her wrestling match Tuesday night against Dothan High School at the Enterprise gym, Wildcat senior Ashley Mayse didn’t realize the importance of her contest.
Mayes didn’t win her battle, losing a 12-5 decision, but she helped her teammates win a war against its biggest rivalry.
The wrestler, competing in the night’s final match, avoided a pin despite two precarious situations in the last minute and 50 seconds of a 120-pound match-up against Dothan’s Seth Torres.
Dothan needed a pin in the match, which would have given the Wolves six team points and a tie in the team dual, but the decision gave them only three points, allowing Enterprise to maintain its lead in a 42-39 win.
“I wasn’t aware of the score,” Mayse said Wednesday afternoon at practice. “I just didn’t want to get pinned and give up those points.”
She was told after her match that she helped the Wildcats win the rivalry contest, the first between the two biggest Wiregrass wrestling programs since this year’s merger of Dothan and Northview.
“It’s pretty good (to know that), I am not going to lie,” Mayse said. “It was a weight class up from the one I normally am in. I was kind of hoping I could beat him, but I am pretty pleased at how I did anyway.”
Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins and assistant coach Chris McFarland were aware of the team score prior to Mayse’s match after counting three upcoming forfeits for Dothan (at 126, 132 and 138) following the 120 match-up. The dual meet started with the 145-pound weight class.
“Once we got it all figured out and knew what we were looking at, it was all on her to stay alive,” said Pipkins, who described the Mayes-Torres six-minute match as the “longest six minutes of my life.”
The coaches decided not to tell Mayse about the team score.
“I didn’t say anything to her,” Pipkins said. “I figured just let her go ahead and wrestle. She is probably one of hardest workers in the room (at practice), so I felt good about her helping seal it up for us.”
In the opening two-minute period, Mayse earned a takedown 10 seconds in after working around the Dothan wrestler, but Torres, a seventh grader in his first year with the sport, gained a reverse and a two-point near fall to go up 4-2 before the period ended.
Torres choose the bottom position to start the second period and Mayse put him on his back late in the period for a three-point near fall for a 5-4 lead going to the last period.
“She had a lead going into the third period and made a mistake of locking up (high in the upper body) with him and he threw her (with a head and arm throw), but she held on for about a minute and 50 seconds,” Pipkins said.
Mayse, who was in defensive mode the whole period, had to fight off two different pinning situations with her back toward the mat, one lasting 15 seconds before she worked to her stomach, the other was in the final 40 seconds before the buzzer sounded.
Mayse said she did what she had been instructed to do when in a near-pinning situation.
“Just tried bridging (arching off her neck to keep a shoulder up) like my life depended on it and tried to not get my shoulders down,” Mayse said.
Her work and endurance paid off in avoiding getting pinned.
The dual began with Dothan’s Joshua Coleman receiving a forfeit at 145 pounds for a 6-0 Dothan lead.
Enterprise’s Kenneth Leib tied it up at 6-6 with a first-period pin in the 152-pound match over Dothan’s Charles Fields.
The teams both won two matches each in the next four weight classes as Enterprise’s Xavier Torres (160) and Tanner Bradley (195) received forfeits, while Dothan’s Donald Glenn pinned Enterprise’s Nathan Schmidt in the second period at 170 and Garret Holland (182) received a forfeit.
The Wildcats then broke an 18-18 tie with four straight wins. Carson Phillips pinned Dothan’s Kira Lunsford in the first period at 220 and Keshawn Carter pinned Brian Mitchell in the first period at 285 before Layton Smith (106) and David Best (113) received forfeits.
Though up 42-18 going into Mayse’ match, Enterprise was having to forfeit the three remaining weight classes after that (126, 132 and 138), giving the Wolves 18 points in those matches, so it was essentially 42-36 going into the final contested match where Dothan had to have the pin.
Mayse, though, didn’t let it happen and Enterprise held on.
Both teams beat Beulah prior to meeting each other. Dothan and Beulah tied 36-36, but the Wolves won on a tiebreaker. Enterprise beat the Bobcats 36-30.
Winning for Enterprise versus Beulah were Torres (160), Schmidt (170) and Cody Clark (195) off a pin and Cody Kirk (106), Mayse (113) and Zach McFarland (120) off forfeits.
