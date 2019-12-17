AUBURN — Zach McFarland finished in fifth place and Colby Clark in sixth place during the two-day Swede Umbach Wrestling Tournament at Auburn High this weekend, sparking Enterprise’s effort.
McFarland went 4-2 in 113-weight class matches, losing to the eventual champion and runner-up in the weight class. Clark went 4-3 in earning his sixth-place effort in the 195-pound weight class.
“That was some really good competition. The field was pretty much stocked full of talent. To have two guys to get that far was pretty good,” Enterprise coach Matt Pipkins said.
Ten Wildcat wrestlers earned at least one win at the tournament, helping Enterprise finish in 18th place out of 20 teams with 118.5 points.
“All in all, I felt like everybody did a pretty good job,” Pipkins said. “For the most part, I was pretty impressed. I felt like we kept up enough to show (we belonged). We stood our ground. We didn’t get run over or anything like that. I was pretty proud of everyone that went out and wrestled, because we definitely competed.”
McFarland earned first-period pins over teammate Ashley Mayse and Bob Jones’ Peyton King before losing to eventual champion Isaiah Powe of Gardendale and to runner-up John Robert Thompson of Spain Park, both by 14-4 scores. He rebounded with a 7-2 sudden death victory over Columbus’ Sean Mulvany and a 15-5 win over Smiths Stations’ Kyle Fontenot.
Pipkins noted the draw was unlucky for McFarland.
“One of his losses was in pool play and the other was in the first round of the bracket play,” the coach said. “It was kind of unfortunate. He’s learned from it and he sees what he’s got going forward. One of those guys in in 7A and he’ll see him down the road at state.”
Clark won his first three matches, two on pins, before losing two straight decisions, 8-6 to Huntsville’s Hunter Wilson and 12-7 to Aiden Chilson of Lee County (Ga.) then losing the fifth-place match on a second-period pin to Gardendale’s Jeremy Simpson.
“Colby’s an athlete. He’s got a very high motor,” Pipkins said. “He let one of his losses slip away — especially in the fifth-place match. He was in control and then the guy just got him in a good spot. Colby’s a bruiser. He’s really grown since last year as far as being a competitor and being one of our top guys.”
Tanner Bradley, also competing at 195 pounds, finished the meet 5-3, losing his opener on a first-period pin then earning a forfeit win and a first-period pin in rounds three and four. He lost on a second-period pin in the fifth round, dropping to the consolation round where he went 2-1, including a first-period pin in the 11th-place match.
Other Enterprise wrestlers and their record at the meet: Cody Kirk (3-3, 106 pounds), Layton Smith (2-5, 106), Adam Butler (0-6, 145), Kenneth Leib (2-4, 152), Xavier Torres (2-4, 160), Joey Tarlavsky (2-4, 220), Carson Phillips (0-6, 220) and Keshawn Carter (1-3, 285)
Ashley Mayse (0-3, 113), Samuel Lynon (0-2, 126) and Samuel Mason (1-1, 160) all competed before injuries halted their wrestling.
This week, Enterprise is at home Tuesday night with Dothan High, Lee-Montgomery and Beulah visiting. On Thursday, the Wildcats wrestle Fairhope and Foley in Mobile.
