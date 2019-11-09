LAFAYETTE -- New Brockton led 7-6 midway in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold off the Bulldogs, who pulled away in the second half in the Class 2A playoff match-up to win 27-7.
New Brockton finishes the season 5-6. LaFayette (6-4) advances to play at Ariton next week.
The Gamecocks scored off a fumble recovery in the end zone by Brandon McCoy, who also added the point after kick.
Kyan Horne rushed for 139 yards on 23 carries for New Brockton and Kaden Cupp threw for 31 yards of 4-of-20 passes with one interception. Russell Weeks caught three passes for 28 yards.
Defensively, Ethan Stinson had eight tackles and McCoy and Josh Cardwell had five tackles each with McCoy earning a quarterback sack. Matthew Speigner caused a fumble.
