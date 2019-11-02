NEW BROCKTON -- New Brockton outscored the visiting Samson Tigers 28-0 in the first half and never looked back, defeating Samson 49-21 Friday night to secure the third slot in Class 2A, Region 3.
The win sends the Gamecocks (5-5) to Lafayette High School (5-4) on Friday, Nov. 8.
Samson’s Braxton Brooks ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns -- both in the fourth quarter -- but it wasn’t enough to overcome New Brockton’s commanding lead on a night where nothing could go wrong for the Gamecocks.
Up 21-0 with less than seconds remaining in the half, Gamecocks’ quarterback Kaden Cupp found receiver Russell Weeks on a thirty-five yard completion to the Samson five-yard line, but the gain was wiped away on a holding call. On the next play, Cupp connected with Weeks again for a 46-yard scoring strike to take the four-score lead with seven seconds left in the half.
That was indicative of the way the game went for New Brockton – and for Samson. Included in the Tigers’ woes were two turnovers -- a pick by New Brockton’s Kaden Hood and fumble recovery by Matthew Speigner – as well as a 17-yard punt. New Brockton held Samson to just over 150 total yards.
The Gamecocks extended their lead quickly in the second half as Cupp threw a swing pass to De’Shawn McLeod, who made at least four defenders miss on his way to a 63-yard touchdown.
After New Brockton took the commanding lead, the Gamecocks honored some senior players by rotating them in at running back and one of those players was offensive lineman Jake Holloway with a nine-yard TD to put the home team up 42-6.
Cupp accounted for five New Brockton touchdowns. In addition to the scoring pass to McLeod, Cupp tossed two TDs -- for 41 and 46 yards -- to Weeks and another to Kaden Hood, who made a tiptoe grab in the corner of the end zone. Cupp scrambled for his fifth TD.
Overall, he was 10-of-18 for 240 yards and four TDs in the air and he carried the ball four times for 31 yards and a score.
Kyan Horne was a workhorse on the ground for New Brockton with 71 yards on 19 carries. Jamarcus Brown had 31 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
