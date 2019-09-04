New EHS facilities to be completed soon

Construction of a new tennis complex and track and field complex is expected to be completed in October, according to Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught. The $1.3 million facilities feature eight tennis courts and an eight-lane track with other features to support track and field competitions in the spring. The tennis complex, dubbed the L.H. Sessions Tennis Complex, will allow Enterprise High School to host tournaments at a top-tier tennis facility and will give athletes ample opportunities to practice on campus. The courts have a matching color scheme with the track.
Remaining construction to be completed includes a concession stand and restrooms situated near the tennis complex and the track and field complex. Workers are adding brick to the buildings and will soon move on to the roofs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.