DOTHAN — It’s been awhile since ballgames have been played at Wallace Community College-Dothan, but the College is already making plans for next season. In August, the College will break ground on a new athletic development facility to benefit baseball and softball teams.
The facility will be aptly named the “Johnny Oppert Athletic Development Facility” after the coach who got Wallace’s athletic program started in 1965.
This 9,900 square-foot multi-purpose facility will house three batting cages with retractable netting — to allow space for fielding drills — as well as two lanes for pitching mounds. Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Mackey Sasser looks forward to the opportunities this facility will afford WCC student-athletes, “Right now, when we have rain or other inclement weather on campus, our student-athletes have no place to practice. If we get a few days or a week of bad weather, their inability to develop their skills will negatively affect our performance on the field, so this facility is going to be of great benefit to our programs, our College, and most importantly, our student-athletes.”
Dr. Ryan Spry, director of student and campus services, is likewise excited about this project and its ability to further develop student-athletes at the College, “It’s fitting that this facility will be named after Coach Johnny Oppert, as his life has been highlighted by an intentionality to deepen the personal development of others. Coach Oppert is a legend in the Wiregrass, and I am thrilled we will be able to recognize his contributions and service to the College in this manner.”
The Coach Johnny Oppert Athletic Development Facility will be the first of its kind within the Alabama Community College Conference, making it a premier recruiting tool for the baseball and softball programs to utilize. Moreover, this facility reinforces a strong commitment from Wallace Community College to prepare its students for success at the College and beyond.
“Coach Oppert is a Wiregrass sports legend. His influence on the growth of sports at Wallace is a story known to many, especially the athletes who had the privilege of having him as a coach and mentor,” remarked WCC president Dr. Linda Young. “He not only coached these young men on how to win excel in baseball, but also how to succeed in life. Wallace is committed to investing in student success; Coach Oppert began his commitment on his first day at Wallace in 1965.”
The College, in partnership with the Wallace Community College (WCC) Foundation, is asking for the community’s support in raising funds to assist in building this facility in honor of Coach Johnny Oppert. Construction will begin on the facility in August to be completed in time for the 2021 baseball season. For additional information on how to support this project, please contact Dr. Tracy Brooks at 334.556.2626 or tbrooks@wallace.edu. The WCC Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. All donations to this project are tax-deductible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.