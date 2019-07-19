Enterprise State Community College’s baseball and softball program recently showcased quality not only on the field, but in the classroom.
The programs placed 10 athletes on the list of National Junior College Athletic Association Academic All-Americans.
For the 2018-19 season, six softball players and four baseball players made the list.
In baseball, Jamie Thrasher made first team, while Robert Deloney made second team. Kevin Tabb and Parker Warren were named third team.
In softball, Devyn Butorac was the lone member to make first team, while Sydnee Goodson was the only softball player to make second team. Emily Cronk, Allyson Dady, Hayley Haggard and Alexandria Watson were each named third team.
To qualify for Academic All-American status, a student athlete must maintain a 3.60 or high grade point average for the entire fall and spring semester.
First team members must maintain a 4.0 GPA, while second team members must maintain above a 3.80 GPA and third team members must maintain above a 3.60 GPA.
