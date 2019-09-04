Registration will close this Friday for a volleyball clinic in Enterprise.
Girls in third to sixth grades will have an opportunity to participate in the clinic, which is held by the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with Enterprise High School volleyball, beginning Monday, Sept. 16.
According to the department, the clinic will be held every Monday for third and fourth graders and every Tuesday for fifth and sixth graders. Times are 5:30-7 p.m. each day.
Players are all skill levels are welcome to attend the clinic, which will be held at the old Coppinville gym.
To register, visit erpd.recdesk.com/Community/Home or stop by the Enterprise Recreation Center located at 421 East Lee Street.
Registration is $35 per player, and the cost includes a camp T-shirt.
Spots are limited. As of Tuesday morning, the clinic for third-fourth graders had 23 openings and the event for fifth-sixth graders had 11 openings.
For more information, contact Julie Anton at 334-348-2681.
