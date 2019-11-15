With renewed interest in wrestling and with another high school wrestling season coming soon, Enterprise Parks and Recreation is offering area children the opportunity to experience the sport firsthand or to sharpen their skills.
The department will host a six-week introduction to wrestling clinic for children from kindergarten to sixth grade beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3. The clinic accepts children of all skill levels.
According to the department, the clinic will be held each Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Enterprise Rec Center.
Registration is currently open, and will end on Friday, Nov. 22.
To register, visit the Enterprise Rec Center during regular operation hours — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or go online at eprd.recdesk.com/community/home.
Cost is $35 per child and includes a t-shirt.
Spots are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis according to the department.
For more information, contact the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Athletic office at 334-348-2681.
