Prattville’s Kyle Kramer found Al’Terious Bates for a 45-yard score halfway through the final quarter to put the game out of reach as Enterprise fell to the Lions 28-14 in a Class 7A, Region 2 battle at Wildcat Stadium.
Enterprise (2-3, 1-2) was without the services of its two most productive backs this season. Josh McCray missed the game after sustaining a hip injury against Smiths Station, and freshman tailback Mykel Johnson was hobbled by an ankle injury after just two carries.
In their absence, quarterback/fullback Jackson Darlington delivered a bruising effort on the ground but had a costly fumble early.
After Enterprise forced Prattville (3-1, 1-1 to punt on their first possession, the Wildcats marched 92 yards in 21 plays. From a yard out, Darlington looked to bulldoze his way to a touchdown, but he put the ball on the turf and it was recovered by the visitors for a touchback.
Enterprise’s defense was stout on Prattville’s ensuing drive until running back Albert Taggart III sliced through defenders for a 41-yard touchdown to put the Lions up 7-0 with 10:06 left in the half.
It was the only score of the first half.
The Wildcats had the ball to start the second half and were forced to punt. Prattville responded by scoring in three plays, including a 55-yard rush from Taggart and a 24-yard Kramer passing TD with 7:36 remaining in the third.
Enterprise then engineered a 12-play drive that ended with redemption for Darlington when he stomped his way to a 1-yard TD run with just over 30 seconds left in the third. Hunter Perry’s PAT was good to make the score 14-7.
Prattville, and Taggart, answered. After a few plays early in the fourth, Taggart broke off a 29-yard scamper and then scored on a 10-yard run. Enterprise’s next drive fell flat, and Prattville added the backbreaking TD pass from Kramer to Bates.
The Wildcats scored once more, with 3:45 remaining, on another bludgeoning short yardage run from Darlington. Perry’s PAT was good, but his onside attempt was recovered by Prattville.
Darlington finished the game with 27 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns and a fumble lost. He was also 9-of-12 passing for 131 yards.
Jerad Smith had four catches for 53 yards. Terrell Hudson caught 3 for 37 yards. Jalen Cunningham hauled in a pass for 40 yards and had three carries for 24 yards.
For Prattville, Taggart had 164 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Kramer was 14-of-21 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Enterprise returns to Wildcat Stadium on Friday for homecoming against Dothan.
