Nobody’s ready for a game, but many high school football programs in Alabama were back on the field for the first time for voluntary summer workouts on Monday.
The Enterprise Wildcats and Elba Tigers were back it. Social distancing protocols and safety precautions — kids brought their own water, for example — were in place.
“We had a great day. It was so good to see the kids,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “Our coaches were excited to see them. Just all of us being able to get back together was definitely a big deal.”
Head coach Rick Darlington’s Wildcats spent time on the track and practice fields, going through speed tests and drills designed to improve agility and quickness.
Sieving said his Tigers appeared glad to be back.
“We had really good numbers today,” he said. “Most of them were there and they seemed excited to get going. I think it was a great first day.”
Elba’s plan is to work four days a week. Kinston is scheduled to begin workouts Tuesday. New Brockton is scheduled to start next Monday and Zion Chapel’s first day on the field likely will be next Tuesday.
