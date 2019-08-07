The Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released its preseason high school football rankings, and the numbers have Enterprise playing three top 10 teams in Class 7A during Rick Darlington’s first season.
On Oct. 4, the Wildcats host defending state champion Central-Phenix City. The Red Devils finished 14-0 last season and garnered 26 first place-votes.
After a bye week, Enterprise returns to action on the road against R.E. Lee in Montgomery on Oct. 18. This is the first time since 2000 the Generals have ranked preseason top 10.
Enterprise closes the season on the road against Theodore, ranked eighth in the preseason, on Nov. 1.
According to the ASWA rankings, Enterprise received no top 10 votes.
Meanwhile, Elba placed at No. 7 in Class 1A preseason rankings after an 8-3 season in 2018. This is the 19th time since 1984 that the Tigers have ranked in the preseason poll, and the fifth straight season. Kinston received no votes.
In Class 2A, New Brockton received two top 10 votes. Zion Chapel received none.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312
2. Hoover, 9-4, 227
3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201
4. Thompson, 11-2, 183
5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165
6. Auburn, 10-2, 98
7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88
8. Theodore, 8-3, 83
9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66
10. Fairhope, 7-4, 23
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Fyffe (26), 15-0, 312
2. Leroy, 9-4, 206
3. Addison, 10-3, 183
4. Luverne, 13-2, 174
5. Ohatchee, 11-1, 98
6. Abbeville, 10-2, 85
7. Aliceville, 11-3, 77
8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66
9. Reeltown, 8-3, 55
10. Colbert Co., 8-4, 51
Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Chr. (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287
2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203
3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176
4. Brantley, 7-4, 168
5. Lanett (1), 10-2, 149
6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108
7. Elba, 8-3, 80
8. Linden, 13-1, 68
9. Pickens Co., 9-5, 50
10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47
Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion Co. (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke's (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.
