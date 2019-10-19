ELBA -- Jaquez Prince rushed for 131 yards on eight carries and was 6-of-11 passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns all in the first half during Elba’s 63-13 victory over Red Level.
Elba (6-3, 5-1) led 24-0 after the first quarter and 56-7 midway through the third. Red Level dropped to 1-7, 0-6.
Iverson Lane had 71 yards rushing on four carries and scored on runs of 10 and 40 yards. Collin Harrison had 73 yards rushing on three carries and had TD runs of 55 and 11 yards.
Nathan James had a 65-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, who improved to 6-3.
Elba visits McKenzie (1-7, 1-5) Friday.
