ELBA -- Ja’quez Prince threw three touchdown passes and the Elba defense shutout Pleasant Home, allowing 53 total yards in a 54-0 Class 1A, Region 2 win at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field.
Prince threw TD passes of 20 yards to Chrystyile Caldwell, 25 yards to Iverson Lane and 83 yards to Dezmion Roberson.
Collin Harrison opened the scoring with a 61-yard run prior to the Prince’s three TD passes. Carson Wise completed a 7-yard scoring pass to Josh Tidwell, who also had a 7-yard TD run. J.T. Coleman finished the scoring with TD runs of 49 and 31 yards.
Elba visits Kinston Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.