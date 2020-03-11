Enterprise’s varsity baseball team had its seven-game winning streak nipped Tuesday night when Providence Christian erased a five-run deficit, then held on for an 8-7 win at LBW in Andalusia.
We had a chance to put the game away and we didn’t,” Wildcats coach Matt Whitton said Wednesday. “I thought we swung it better than we’ve been swinging it the past couple games. We had 11 hits, a couple different guys contributed.
“But we talk about it all the time, when you’ve got a chance to put somebody away you’ve got to take advantage of it and put them away. We were up 6-1 in the fourth and we let them get back in the game. They took all the momentum and we couldn’t get it back.”
Whitton said the seven-game winning streak might have worked against the Wildcats (8-4). He wasn’t particularly impressed by their win Monday against Geneva.
“The hard part is, you want to win all of them. … It’s like I told our guys, the problem is when you put yourself in that situation so many times you’re eventually going to get burned,” Whitton said. “Eventually, you’re going to lose one of those games.”
Whitton wasn’t disappointed in Tuesday’s performance. The Wildcats had 11 hits — six of those from Parker Sessions and Matthew Hutson with three hits each — and scored seven runs in seven innings. They only committed one error — and it proved very costly — but the coach said his team played well enough to win.
“The good thing is we can learn from it and move on,” Whitton said. “I think we needed that a little bit. I think we needed to be humbled a little bit and learn how to handle winning a little better than what we’ve done.”
His concern was his team was playing the scoreboard and not necessarily the game.
“We’ve just got to be better at handling our daily process in how we attack game days. We didn’t play well on Monday. We squeaked by Geneva 4-2,” Whitton said. “We got a great outing from Trey Cavanaugh. He did everything he could do to keep us in the game.
“We scored three in the first inning against their best arm, then we just kind of sit on our hands over the next five innings. If we don’t get that outing from Trey that’s a totally different ballgame. …. I didn’t think our energy and our effort was good enough for us to win. I think a positive from last night is it’s going to make us better down the stretch. Maybe learn how to play with a little more sense of urgency and a little more enthusiasm.”
Enterprise’s Colin Marsh singled in the game’s first run in the bottom of the first. Payton Easterling grounded into a double play that brought across the second run of the inning.
The Wildcats added three more in the second, highlighted by Parker Sessions’ one-out single.
Providence (3-9) got one back with a two-out rally. Enterprise starter Marsh had a wild pitch that allowed a run.
Enterprise answered when Hutson, Jack Williams and Noah Loy had consecutive singles with two outs, making it 6-1 after three innings.
The Eagles scored twice in the fourth on Cameron Ingram’s RBI single and Grayson Stewart’s RBI groundout.
They pulled within 6-5 in the fifth on Jake Smith’s two-run double. He was thrown out at third for the third out, ending the inning.
Providence, the reigning Class 3A state champion, went ahead 8-6 on a three-run error with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Enterprise, which has won a number of close games in its final at bat this season, threatened in the bottom of the seventh.
A single and an error puts runners on and Drew Shiver drove in Hutson, who scored three runs, on a groundout. Reliever Cole Smith got a strikeout with the tying run on third base.
Logan Fleming, the third Enterprise pitcher, took the loss in relief. Marsh started and went four innings with seven strikeouts and seven walks. Reliever Lane Danford pitched an inning and gave up two runs and two hits. Fleming gave up three hits and three runs — just one earned — in two innings of work.
Marsh and Jack Williams had two hits each.
Jake Smith and Ingram had two hits each for Providence.
Enterprise next plays at Oak Mountain on Friday and at Oak Mountain and at Helena on Saturday.
