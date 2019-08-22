The Enterprise Quarterback Club will begin meeting on Friday, Aug. 23.The meetings will be at PoFolks with a lunch buffet beginning at 11:30 a.m. for $10, also you can order off the menu.
During the 2019 season the meetings will only meet on the Friday of home games as well as the Aug. 30 road game against Charles Henderson.
The meetings will be Aug. 23, Aug. 30, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and Oct.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.