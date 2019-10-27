At its final meeting of the season, the Enterprise Quarterback Club hosted seniors from the football team.
The 24 seniors enjoyed a meal and some words from members of the Quarterback Club, as well as their head coach, Rick Darlington.
“I tell them this all the time — I’m here for two things,” said Darlington, who began his tenure as head coach earlier this year. “I want to build men and I want to win championships, and we’re on the road to do that. I don’t know if that road is going to be this year or later, but these guys are going to be the foundation of that, because they’re my first senior class.
“It’s a very special class with a lot of talent, a lot of guts and a lot of heart and courage — and I’m proud to coach them.”
Seniors on the squad are Jackson Darlington, K.J. Couch, Terrell Hudson, Shaheem Gray, Anthony Calloway Jr., Larry Magwood, Hunter Perry, Romaine McFarland, K.D. McCray, Robert Ellis, Brody Skeen, Cooper Charlton, Xavier Torres, Matthew Caylor, Fernando Diaz, Jhian Belen, Daniel Byers, Hudson Warren, Michael Cox, Kaleb Seay, Jayden Brooks, Brandon Strickland, Braden Chalker and D.J. Turner.
Darlington also said this senior class is made up of fighters who had to endure a great deal of change.
“It’s not easy for a senior class when a new coach comes in who does things a different way,” he said. “You know it’s going to be a big transition. The way that I do things is just a lot different than the previous coach, and it’s not better or worse, it’s just the way I know — the way I’ve had success as a coach. They’ve had to absorb that. Some probably like it, some probably don’t, but they’ve hung in there and they’ve fought, and this is just a great group of guys.”
Members of the Quarterback Club, including Slade Stinson, also spoke to the players. Stinson, a former Wildcat, said he was encouraged that the group never quit.
“I’m so proud of each and every one of you, because I’ve watched you for the last three years and you don’t quit,” Stinson said. “That’s the main thing. You don’t quit now because if you quit now, then you’ll quit in life. Just remember whatever comes your way, don’t ever quit.”
Darlington also added that he was thankful for the Quarterback Club.
“There’s so many blessings that these (players) get from the facilities to all the meals and all the gear,” Darlington said. “There’s so many things that happen here that all the parents and Quarterback Club members make happen, and I don’t want the guys to ever take it for granted. It doesn’t happen in other places.
“You guys are very blessed to have a town that supports you like they do.”
