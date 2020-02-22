While the Zion Chapel Bass Team did not fish for a few weeks in the dead of winter, this does not mean the young anglers have been asleep. During those few weeks, they busied themselves with a couple of fundraisers.
Congrats to Ken Eifert for winning the $500 Troy Sports certificate on Jan. 31. Then, on Feb. 15, at the Eufaula tournament, Dustin Stinson’s name was drawn from the Yeti 35 Cooler, the prize for the second fundraiser. Both drawings were done on Facebook Live. The team appreciates the support of its friends, families, and community in their fundraising efforts.
During their tournament hiatus, some members of the ZC Bass Team enjoyed practice fishing, primarily at Lake Eufaula. On Feb. 9, some of the team members were at Lake Eufaula and met several of the pros who were having their Major League Fishing Stage One 2020 Tournament. Meeting these pro anglers inspired the ZC anglers to keep hitting the water trying out new techniques and a variety of bait options.
On Feb. 15, the ZC Team was back at its most familiar lake, Lake Eufaula, to compete in the second of four tournaments on the Tiger Trail for the BASSMASTER High School Series. There were 141 high school teams fishing this tournament. The weather conditions (cold, but sunny) and the amount of fishing that had taken place on the lake in the last few weeks had the anglers concerned about how the fish would bite. However, two of the ZC Teams were able to catch fish.
The team of Kaleb Devos/Trevor Lee caught three fish weighing in at 7.12 pounds. This placed them 27th out of 141 teams.
The team of Avery Padgett/Ethan Young caught the limit of five fish weighing in at 17.82 pounds; they also caught the third largest fish weighing in at 6.60 pounds. They finished in third place overall out of 141 teams. This finish qualifies them for the state championship at Lake Demopolis on June 6-7.
According to the latest release from the Alabama BASS Nation, the ZC Team ranks in fourth place in the Six-Man Tournament.
The ZC Bass Team offers congratulations to G. W. Long senior Sam Shiver who recently signed with Faulkner University to join their bass team later this year. Like Zion Chapel, this has been the initial season for the G.W. Long team to participate in the tournament trail.
Follow the ZC Team as they compete again in the Tiger Trail Tournament on March 14 at Lay Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.