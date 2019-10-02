Rebel player gets statewide spotlight

A Zion Chapel player has gotten statewide recognition for his play on the football field last Friday night.
Senior strong safety Nathan Grantham, after recording 18 and a half tackles in the Rebels’ 34-30 win over Kinston, received top honors in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Week 5 Defensive Spotlight.
He also scored on a three-yard run.
AHSAA released the information on Monday, saying that Grantham has also “had numerous big plays from his wide receiver position this season” for the Class 2A Rebels under head coach Randy Bryant.
“Nathan is one of our seniors, and he’s a guy that does everything the right way,” Bryant told The Ledger. “He leads by example and he plays with 100 percent heart. He’s an athletic guy, but he plays with heart, man. That’s the difference maker for him. He’s a guy you can trust to do everything you need him to do.”
Grantham’s teammate, Zay Adair, also got recognition for his performance against Kinston. Adair had a game-sealing interception with 1:03 left and had eight tackles, a blocked extra point and a fumble recovery in the end zone.
“He does whatever we ask of him,” Bryant said of Adair. “Zay’s a team player. He shows up every day and goes to work. He’s one of those guys you know you can count on. And both these guys -- they’re the best. They show up and they work hard every day.”
The Rebels are at home this Friday against Highland Home.
