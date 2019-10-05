Enterprise fell behind early and could not overcome the deficit as the visiting Central-Phenix City Red Devils picked up their fourth straight win over the Wildcats, 42-13.
Central led 42-0 at halftime.
The Red Devils scored first on a 39-yard run from Joseph McKay, Jr. with 10:44 remaining in the opening quarter. McKay had two touches in the game for 84 yards and Central’s first two touchdowns.
Enterprise (2-5,1-3) finished the game with less than 200 yards. Quentin Hayes did hit the century mark on 23 carries.
Scoring for the Wildcats were Cole Killingsworth on a six-yard rush in the third quarter and the duo of Jackson Darlington/Jared Smith on a 21-yard pass with 2:07 left in the game. Killingsworth’s touchdown was set up after Joseph Chalker snatched up an Enterprise fumble and ran 28 yards. He had clear space to the end zone but tripped at the six.
Darlington finished 5-of-12 passing for 61 yards, a touchdown and an interception on a tipped pass. The pick was one of two turnovers committed by Enterprise in the first quarter.
Central also had a blocked punt returned for a 52-yard TD in the second quarter. The Red Devils finished with 367 yards, 274 on the ground.
Mykel Johnson did return from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two contests but struggled to find space.
Enterprise gets a bye next week to rest up and get ready for a road trip to Montgomery’s Lee at Cramton Bowl on Oct. 18. Central and Lee will clash next week.
