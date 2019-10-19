Zion Chapel Rebels

SAMSON -- Hayden McCoy rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading Samson over Zion Chapel, 35-19..

McCoy rushed for scores of 45 and 19 yards and threw a 50-yard TD pass to Blade Davis. Joey McNally rushed for a 9-yard TD run and Trad Jenkins on a 35-yard run.

Francisco Laureano was 5-of-5 on extra points for Samson (3-6, 2-4).

McCoy rushed for 145 yards and finished 4-of-8 passing for 81 yards. Jenkins had 89 yards off 12 carries.

Brockston Bragg rushed for two touchdowns and Austin Johns one for Zion Chapel (4-4, 2-4).

New Brockton (3-5, 2-3) visits Zion Chapel Friday

