SAMSON -- Trad Jenkins scored on a touchdown run with less than two minutes left to help Samson edge Kinston, 14-10.
Jenkins finished with 53 yards. Hayden McCoy rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and threw for 74 yards on 10-of-17 passing with Braxton Brooks catching four passes for 39 yards.
Colby Copeland had 126 yards on 11 carries and Addison Hudson had 114 yards on 11 carries with a 62-yard TD for Kinston. John Free kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Bulldogs, who lost in Rudy Free’s debut as coach.
Brantley visits Kinston Friday.
